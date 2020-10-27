Volleyball
For a third time in four matches, Sutter High graduate Gillian Tripp and William Carey University went the distance in volleyball last weekend in the team’s 2020 finale against Xavier of Louisiana.
This time, though, Carey came up short, falling in five sets (25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 12-25) to Xavier on Saturday, Oct. 24. Tripp, a 2017 Sutter grad, finished with 42 assists, 12 digs, three blocking assists and four kills in the loss.
Carey (4-1) won’t play again until Feb. 23, 2021 due to a COVID-19 hiatus.
Tripp earns conference setter of the week
For a second straight week, Tripp was named Southern States Athletic Conference setter of the week between Oct. 19-25. Tripp posted 72 assists (9.0 a/s), 23 digs (2.9 d/s) and six blocks on the week. She posted double-doubles in both matches, with 30 assists and 11 digs against Mobile, and 42 assists and 12 digs in the loss to Xavier. This is her fifth-career honor and fourth-career setter of the week award.
Football
Dordt won its third straight in blowout fashion, 41-14 last weekend on the road over Concordia in Seward, Nebraska. Dordt (5-1) led 20-0 at halftime. Sutter High graduate Ben Heuvelhorst made five catches for 42 yards for an average of 8.4 per catch. This year the 2017 grad has appeared in all six games and is second on the team in receptions (22) for 208 yards and a couple touchdowns. He is averaging just under 10 yards per catch.
Other former Huskies to make appearances this year include Ryan Olivera, who has two solo tackles on defense in two games. Tyler Reynolds, a 2018 grad, appeared in one game before sustaining an injury. He is a medical redshirt for this season, according to reports.
Reynolds left Sutter as one of the best quarterbacks in school and Northern Section history.
Dordt hosts Morningside for a battle on Halloween beginning at 11 a.m. on the west coast.