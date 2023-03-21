Misty Castleberry dominated the 20-lap Crate Sprint feature event on Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. Debuting a new race car, Castleberry led all 20 laps to show the competition that 2023 could be her year to win the championship.

Early on it was evident that she and her car were dialed in. On lap three, Castleberry ultimately turned the fastest lap of the race by ripping a 13.398-second quarter-mile. 

