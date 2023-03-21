Misty Castleberry dominated the 20-lap Crate Sprint feature event on Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. Debuting a new race car, Castleberry led all 20 laps to show the competition that 2023 could be her year to win the championship.
Early on it was evident that she and her car were dialed in. On lap three, Castleberry ultimately turned the fastest lap of the race by ripping a 13.398-second quarter-mile.
Shadowing her the whole race was William Fielding and Matthew Kaiser. Both were fast, but neither were able to get to Castleberry for a chance to take the lead. Late in the race, Carl Droivold drove around Jacob Johnson for the fourth spot. Johnson was able to hold on for the fifth pace finish. A total of 11 drivers competed in the first point race of the year.
Michael Wasina led the first 17-laps until seventh place starting Dawson Hammes tracked him down and passed in heavy slower traffic. Wasina encountered problems on lap 21 when he and Brad Bumgarner collided in turn four. Wasina came to a stop after hitting the wall. Bumgarner continued and did his best to keep Hammes in check. After starting in the sixth spot, Brian McGahan Jr. charged his way into second early in the race. From there he charged back to a third-place finish.
Phillip Shelby dominated the 20-lap International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods race. Jason Clayton Jr. moved into the second spot on lap seven, but was never able to challenge Shelby for the lead. Buddy Olschowka started off in second and slipped by to a third-place finish. Olschowka was fast all night, just not able to keep up with Shelby. Clayton was over four-seconds behind Shelby at the finish line.
The 20-lap Hobby Stock main event was dominated by three of the Goats in Hobby Stock racing. Winning the elongated race was Zach Lindgren. The 2022 Silver Dollar Speedway champion was solid all night. Lindgren started eighth but after numerous on track incidents helped him to get toward the front quickly. Chasing him were local heroes Brian Cooper and Howard Law. Copper started ninth, while Law started 12th. It would have been a great show if the race could have got into a rhythm, but numerous wrecks and delays slowed the show. Law, the defending track champion, at times raced side-by-side with Cooper but was never able to pass him for the second spot. Behind the top three, Hunter Merritt was a rocket ship and finished fourth. David Allen charged from deep in the field to a fifth place finish.