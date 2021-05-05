The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) is preparing for a full-scale return for the 2021-22 school year, providing 25 state championships across 24 intercollegiate sports for 110 colleges throughout the state.
For Yuba College football, that means a 10-game planned football season under normal travel accommodations, head coach Mick Pettengill said.
“I am not anticipating any travel restrictions but things can change,” Pettengill said. “We’re planning to play a 10-game season in the American Conference.”
He said a regional format was also discussed, where Yuba would either travel south to play a number of Sacramento schools, or north to take on Butte College, College of the Siskiyous, Shasta College, among others.
The biggest hurdle between now and the fall 2021 opener, Pettengill said, is COVID-19 testing requirements from county-to-county.
Pettengill referenced what testing may look like if Yuba College was scheduled to travel to Monterey this fall.
He said it could potentially throw schedules into a flux like what happened over the course of the last 13 months due to the pandemic.
Right now, Pettengill has a roster of about 30 players working through a 15-day padded spring practice three days a week for two hours a day.
“Guys are able to get skill work in and form tackling,” he said.
Pettengill said 25 percent of his spring roster is tested for COVID every week.
There are also daily health screenings before entering the practice facility, he said.
Yuba College football is scheduled to begin its 2021 season the first week of September, Pettengill said.
CCCAA moving to online ticket platform
HomeTown Ticketing will become the official online ticketing partner of the CCCAA, providing online ticketing services for CCCAA Championship events beginning this fall, Interim Executive Director Jennifer Cardone announced on Wednesday via a news release.
The CCCAA sponsors state championship events for each of its 24 sports, which are held in collaboration with its member colleges. Together, HomeTown and the CCCAA will collaborate on ticket sales for their championships beginning this year, and will provide convenient online ticketing options for fans as well as touchless ticket scanning.