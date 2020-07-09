The California Community College Athletic Association Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
The Contingency Plan was among three potential scenarios approved by the board in early June. The return to athletics in January will only occur if it is safe to do so, a decision that will be guided primarily by state and local health guidelines regarding the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus.
For Yuba College football coach Mick Pettengill, he’s pleased that there is a written plan in place.
“It’s good that they made a decision and now we can tell our players,” Pettengill said Thursday night in a telephone interview with the Appeal.
The next step, Pettengill said, is whether or not Yuba College can meet face to face in the fall for what he called a belated spring camp. Officially, football is scheduled to start practice Jan. 18, 2021, but Pettengill is hoping weight lifting and conditioning can begin at some point in the fall.
“It would give these guys some focus,” he said.
According to the CCCAA vote, football would be a 10-game season with one additional scrimmage all scheduled to be completed by April 17, along with basketball, cross country, women’s golf, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
Pettengill believes the board was guided by the decision from the Ivy League earlier this week to move all fall sports to January.
“I was hoping to play because that will help us along psychologically,” Pettengill said. “I think we needed something.”
Badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and men’s volleyball are scheduled to start practice in late March before commencing competition on April 10.All sports will have a 30% reduction to the schedule and will have only regional postseason competition. Formats for the postseason will be announced at a later date. The CCCAA will not have state championships in 2020-21.The Board of Directors will still meet on July 17 to address issues related to this decision as well as other scheduled agenda items. The CCCAA has 110-member colleges and approximately 24,000 student-athletes.
**
Appeal Sports Reporter Jeff Larson contributed to this report.