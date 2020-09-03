The last chance of the year to fish for free is on Saturday, Sept 5 sponsored by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Free Fishing Day is the perfect chance to see what so many Californians already have discovered: That fishing can be a great escape in difficult times and does wonders to invigorate physical health and restore mental well-being,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham in a news release.
While no fishing license is required on Saturday, Free Fishing Day is subject to all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, and report card requirements. Fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect. Every angler must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $51.02, while a one-day fishing license costs $16.46. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Californians are rediscovering the joys of fishing and its restorative effects. California has issued more annual and resident sport fishing licenses so far this year than the state issued throughout all of 2019.
Fishing is also a safe outdoor activity that allows for physical distancing. CDFW asks all anglers to adhere to all site-specific COVID rules and regulations before heading to a public area or fishing destination.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations at www.wildlife.ca.gov and navigate to the regulations tab, where a collection of fishing information, instructional materials, tutorials and other useful links can also be found.