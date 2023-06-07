Peach Bowl Little League in Yuba City added a new division to its format this year.
It’s called the challenger division and it was originally founded by Little League International in 1989, but came about locally through the help of the board of directors and a few vigilant parents who felt a challenger division could help their children be able to compete in baseball and softball.
According to Little League International, the challenger division is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
“The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4 to 18; or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school,” according to a statement from Little League International. “The Senior League challenger division accommodates players ages 15 and above (no maximum age).”
Melissa Armstrong, a mother of two children, said her youngest, 10-year-old Michael, would attend his older brother’s practices and games and always ask, “Where’s my team?”
Armstrong did some research and found out that challenger divisions exist, so she went to the board of directors at Peach Bowl Little League and asked if a challenger division could be implemented into the playing format.
The board was overwhelmingly supportive from the get-go, said Armstrong.
“It made me pretty emotional,” Armstrong said, who is a coach and division coordinator for the challenger division.
Armstrong’s son has Down syndrome and while it took awhile for Michael to adapt himself into the games, he did so eventually, Melissa Armstrong recalled. The first year was a seven-game season modeled after a Little League in Woodland, Armstrong said.
“By the end, almost all the kids were able to hit off a pitched ball,” Armstrong said. “It was incredible.”
Many families have benefited from the new challenger division at Peach Bowl. Priscilla Hernandez, the mother of a boy with autism and gigantism, recently spoke out about her experience in the challenger division.
Her son, 8-year-old Daniel Hernandez, did not start talking until he was 3 years old. But he was able to stay active with sports like gymnastics and karate, Hernandez said.
What brought the Hernandez family to Little League was that it was an outdoor activity with plenty of volunteers to help steer the players in the right direction.
“Daniel was so afraid during the first practice he only threw the ball to a volunteer once and said he was done,” Priscilla Hernandez recalled. “I was not sure if this was for him.”
Daniel Hernandez continued to move forward with the new venture, and eventually grew into a solid player in the challenger division.
“By the third practice, he finally got the confidence to hit the ball,” Priscilla Hernandez said. “Anthony Gutierrez and Melissa Armstrong were so patient with Daniel during practice and Daniel was able to hit the ball for the first time. By the next game, he was comfortable enough to sit in the dugout with his teammates. He also hit the ball for the first time when it was his turn and ran the bases with a helper.”
By game four, Daniel Hernandez was basically playing on his own. He did not need help in the outfield or at the plate – he was a full-time independent Little League baseball player.
“That was a very proud moment for me, because since Daniel was very small, he’s always had a hard time being away from me,” Priscilla Hernandez said. “And at that moment, I saw the growth in my son. Daniel fell in love with the sport of baseball and his coach. He would count down the days on his calendar for when the next time he would get to play baseball and see his coach and teammates. We are definitely going to be coming back next season.”
Armstrong hopes to make the challenger division a four-team league next year that can be divided up based on skill level.
Peach Bowl Little League still needs more coaches and volunteers to help run the division moving forward, Armstrong said.
Peach Bowl Board President Matt Ricardy said the league wants the challenger division to become a staple of Little League each spring.
“Peach Bowl Little League was excited to offer the challenger division this year, which included kids from all of District 2 Little League,” Ricardy said. “Peach Bowl families and board members really stepped up to provide support and we had a great turnout of kids signing up to play. We feel this is a great addition to our community and an opportunity for all kids to play regardless of any physical or intellectual challenges. We plan to continue offering this division of play for years to come.”
For more information, visit https://www.peachbowllittleleague.com or search Peach Bowl Little League on Facebook. Registration begins in December. For questions, contact Armstrong at mmgonyea@hotmail.com.