Race competitors have one final chance to showcase their skills tonight at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. Three champions are set to be crowned in the winged 360 sprints, Crate Sprints, and International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Sport Mods.
Front gate is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Pit gate will open at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m. Adult ticket prices (16 to 61 years old) is $15, junior/seniors/military discount with card $13 (12-15 years old and 62+), kids (6-11 years old) are $6. five and under are free. Parking is also free at MRP, according to event organizers. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3TmPh2s.
Bobby Butler has been the man to beat for most of the season. He comes into this Saturday night with a tremendous point lead over second spot Korey Lovell. Butler, in search of his first Marysville Raceway Park title, has been a leader on and off the track. The real battle is for the second spot. Lovell holds a 14-point edge over Carson Hall, and a 15-point edge over Billy Wallace. Pat Harvey, currently sits fifth but is only five-points ahead of Kevin Lovell. Dennis Scherer, Brad Bumgarner, and Casey Schmitz all have a mathematical chance to end up in that fifth spot. Saturday will serve as the 13th and final point show of the year for the 360 sprints.
Leading the division into its eighth and final start of the point season is Britton Bock, who holds a 10-point edge over multi-time track champion Brett Youngman. Jason Ballentine sits in the third spot, just two-points back of Youngman. Jeff Macedo is also in the mix and is only five-points behind Ballentine. Jacob Johnson has been the top rookie this season and rounds out the top five in points.
With a 12-point advantage, Jimmy Ford has a great shot to win the championship in the IMCA Sport Mod division. Behind Ford, Scott Savell will try and hold off both Shaun and Hunter Merritt for second in points. Savell and the Merritts are separated by just five points. Brian Cooper sits in the fifth spot and has wins in three of the six events he has competed in this season. This Saturday marks the 10th and final point race of the season for this division.