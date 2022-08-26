cratesprints.jpg

A Crate Sprints main event race at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

Race competitors have one final chance to showcase their skills tonight at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. Three champions are set to be crowned in the winged 360 sprints, Crate Sprints, and International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Sport Mods. 

Front gate is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Pit gate will open at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m. Adult ticket prices (16 to 61 years old) is $15, junior/seniors/military discount with card $13 (12-15 years old and 62+), kids (6-11 years old) are $6. five and under are free. Parking is also free at MRP, according to event organizers. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3TmPh2s

Tags

Recommended for you