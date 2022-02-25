Today (Saturday) several high schools in the mid-valley will play for Northern Section soccer titles, with an opportunity to advance to the Northern California Regionals for a chance to play for a state title.
In the Division II girls bracket it has come down to the top two seeds, with No. 1 Sutter Union (19-2-3) hosting Live Oak (16-2-1) beginning at noon today.
Live Oak and Sutter have not played each other since 2017, according to soccer archives via MaxPreps.com.
Live Oak is 0-9 against Sutter since 2004.
For Lions head coach Jose Acosta today is an opportunity to not only change the misfortune against Sutter, but win the school’s first NSCIF crown in its first opportunity.
“This season has been a special one full of young talent, the foundation of this team is our sophomores and freshmen that have carried us to the championship,” Acosta said in a statement to the Appeal. “They are all great and hard-working girls.”
Freshman Johanna Petrone leads NSCIF D-II in goals with 53 scored this season – a number that also ranks third in the state.
Petrone averages three and a half goals a game through 15 contests recorded.
Mckayla Holman is No. 2 in NSCIF D-II with 40 goals scored.
Sutter’s top option is sophomore Brianna Solorzano-Lopez with 18 goals in 22 contests. The Huskies, looking for their sixth title under head coach Jeff Stanhope and first since 2015, have plenty of legs that score. Senior Dara Schmidt has tallied 18 scores this season while Swaisy Van Dusen has 16 goals for Sutter.
Kylie Lemaster leads the midfield with 14 goals.
“We do not believe one player will be the difference. I have always told every team I have coached at Sutter it is about the team not about individual stats,” Stanhope said. “Teams win championships not individuals in soccer. We are glad to be playing at home in front of our fans and we appreciate all the support we get from the school, fans and the community.”
D-II boys: Live Oak (14-3-3) at Wheatland (14-2-3)
Wheatland, the No. 2 seed in the division, welcomes No. 5 Live Oak today at noon to decide the NSCIF Division II boys title.
Wheatland, coached by Ben Fausett, looks to capture the program’s first title since 2009 when Fausett and assistant Dominic Brooks were not a part of the program. For Fausett and Brooks, today marks a chance to claim their first title and No. 2 for Wheatland.
“The season has been exciting. The team is well aware that it has been many years since our last appearance,” Fausett said. “It has been wonderful seeing the boys come together as a team over the past two years. Like most teams, we have faced challenges with COVID as we have missed a few players over the season. But we are looking forward to playing more soccer this weekend.”
Wheatland defeated Live Oak earlier this season, 1-0, on Dec. 8 for just its second win to five losses and two draws against Live Oak since 2004. Leading scorer Jonathan Chavez scored the game-winner for Wheatland against Live Oak for one of his 14 goals this year.
Live Oak, seeded lower this year due to COVID issues, according to head coach Luis Cibrian, has rallied with back-to-back road wins over Yreka and Gridley to get to the finals for the first time since 2018.
Cibrian is seeking his first championship, but the program’s third in eight appearances.
“This season has been a challenge because of the pandemic,” Cibrian said. “I remember traveling to Willows this season with only 11 players. It was a challenge, but we were able to develop the younger classmen. I think we have played five full halves this entire season with our starting lineup. When we played Wheatland the first time, I had eight starters on the field and going into the section (championship) we will have our starting 11. We have a good chance to do something special this weekend.”
D-III boys: Williams (16-2) vs. Winters (12-1-2)
Williams, the top-seed in D-III, looks to complete a perfect season today at noon when it hosts No. 3 Winters for the NSCIF Division III title.
Williams won a league championship with a perfect 10-0 mark and has only lost twice this season. Against Winters though, the Yellowjackets have struggled, with three straight losses to Winters dating back to 2019. The teams’ last meeting was Feb. 6, 2020 – a little over a month before the outset of the COVID-19 state regulations that shutdown high school sports in California.
Almost two years later, soccer playoffs have returned, with championships decided today.
NorCal regionals will be unveiled Sunday afternoon at www.cifstate.org.
To purchase tickets for the NSCIF games visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your school.