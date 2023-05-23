Making its first trip ever to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship, the No. 3 seeded Wheatland Union High softball team ran into a pitcher fresh off dethroning one of the premier programs in the state in Sutter Union High School.

Wheatland (20-9) struggled against No. 4 Orestimba (23-4), out of Newman, falling 8-3 in the Division V final at Cosumnes River College.

