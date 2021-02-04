Green Bay Packers quarterback and Chico native Aaron Rodgers will be partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation to help locally owned small businesses and restaurants survive the coronavirus pandemic.
In an Instagram live video, Rodgers, along with NVCF CEO and President Alexa Benson-Valavanis, announced the collaboration.
“There’s a lot of people still struggling,” Rodgers said in the video. “This is another outlet to get us through the pandemic.”
Rodgers has donated $500,000 to the fund and NVCF will add $100,000 from its COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, according to a press release from NCVF. An anonymous donor has also added $100,000 to the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund, the release said.
The grant is to help benefit locally owned businesses that have less than 20 full-time employees.
In the live video, which lasted about 12 minutes, Rodgers said he wants to help small businesses because many of his friends who he grew up with “are in the middle class now.”
“They’re the small business owners,” Rodgers said. “They’ve been getting rocked because of the pandemic and because of the protocols. It’s important we don’t leave the middle class behind. That’s the backbone of our society.”
Rodgers, who graduated from Pleasant Valley High and played football for Butte College, also added that while growing up, there were many “incredible locally owned businesses that make our community so special.”
Benson-Valavanis said in the video that the application process is simple because “we want to get this money into the hands of our small businesses now.”
The application can be found at www.nvcf.org. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Feb. 12. The application calls for a video of up to three minutes detailing how the pandemic has affected business.
“The hope is that we can kick start this and help people in need right now,” Rodgers said in the video. “This won’t be a long, drawn-out process.”
In January, Rodgers partnered with Barstool Sports, a sports and pop culture blog, to help with The Barstool Fund. With the help of a donation from Rodgers, Chico’s Burger Hut was able to receive a $15,000 grant from The Barstool Fund.
The NVCF grants will be between $2,500 to $15,000, Benson-Valavanis said in the video.
After the Camp Fire devastated much of Paradise, Rodgers helped establish the Butte Strong Fund with the NVCF and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to help with recovery in Paradise.
“I have so much love and nostalgia wrapped up in so many great places in the north state and Chico area which make our town our town,” Rodgers said in the video. “I’m excited to be involved again.”