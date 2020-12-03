Since March 2020 when NCAA competition was halted due to COVID-19, all 12 CCAA member institutions have been working jointly on addressing the challenges for a return-to-play during the 2020-21 academic year. The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been – and always will be – the top priority in our future planning and decision-making process.
The CCAA has been exhaustive in exploring multiple return-to-play models that keep health and safety at the forefront. Today (Thursday, Dec. 3) the CCAA Board of Presidents, in conjunction with conference and institution athletics administrators, has made the tough decision to forgo formalized 2020-21 CCAA conference schedules and championships for all sports.
“I know this decision is extremely disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” said Mitch Cox, CCAA Commissioner in a press release. “But from the day this pandemic took effect, every decision we made going forward has been focused on the health and safety of everyone involved. We remain committed to providing as many meaningful engagement opportunities for all of student-athletes, coaches and staff throughout the rest of the 2020-21 academic year.”
While this decision confirms no mandated competitive CCAA schedule will be produced for this academic year, opportunities for team activities, practice and training will be determined and defined by each member institution with the approval of the University president and the Cal State system, and shall adhere to local and state public health regulations. The current CCAA activity policy approved in August remains in place through the end of December.