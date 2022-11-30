Marysville-Yuba City product and Yuba College sophomore wing Illyas Rafiq called this year’s Yuba College men’s basketball team a better offensive squad than the 2021-22 version that possessed stars Jacob Henry, Jordan Bryant and Jonah Roth.
Rafiq helped guide Yuba College to its fourth straight win Tuesday, by downing seven 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points during the 49ers’ commanding 98-68 win at home over nonconference foe Feather River College of the Golden Valley Conference.
Rafiq and the 49ers (4-0) began to gain separation from FRC (0-9) about the eight minute, 20-second mark of the first half when Yuba outscored FRC, 33-13 to go into halftime in front, 49-31.
Before the spurt, FRC led by two, 18-16. During the run it was Rafiq canning a trio of triples, while Pierce High product Justin Mathews swished a pair of Yuba’s 12 3s to push the game to 44-28 with 1:15 left in the opening half.
“That’s a pretty good night, I don’t know if that is a season high for us,” said Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius on Yuba’s three-point total, “it might be. When we start rolling like that we are pretty tough to beat.”
In front by 18 points at the break, Yuba quickly jumped it to 20 on a Cam Niles transition basket off a forced turnover in the backcourt. Rafiq then followed with his fourth 3, while RJ Smith downed a 14-foot jump hook for two of his nine to stretch the lead to 72-47 with 11:21 left.
“I think we are a better shooting team and it’s only going to get better,” Rafiq said. “It’s a (credit) to our coaches hammering us down with defense everyday and it leads to better shooting.”
While Rafiq was the go-to target offensively on Tuesday, Yuba College has a number of shooting threats who can knock it down in rhythm much like last year’s team that featured offensive juggernauts Henry and Roth – both of whom transferred to the next level.
Yuba, this year, has scoring all over the floor – one of the many reasons why they are 4-0 and ranked No. 10 in the California Community Colleges Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 30 coaches state poll.
Devon Malcom finished second in scoring to Rafiq with 21 points on two 3s against FRC, while Niles chipped in 13 points.
Yuba heads south this weekend for the three-day Grossmont Invitational beginning Friday when the 49ers open up against Palo Verde (1-5).
Cornelius said this weekend Yuba College expects to face multiple state-ranked teams over three days.
Siskiyous 84, Yuba College 42
Mercedes Yang led the 49ers with 15 points, while Janae Blue-Horse added 12 during Yuba College’s nonconference loss Tuesday at home to College of the Siskiyous.
The defeat dropped the 49ers to 0-8 overall heading into another nonconference home showdown Dec. 8 against Cosumnes River (3-2). Next week’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m.