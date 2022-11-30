Marysville-Yuba City product and Yuba College sophomore wing Illyas Rafiq called this year’s Yuba College men’s basketball team a better offensive squad than the 2021-22 version that possessed stars Jacob Henry, Jordan Bryant and Jonah Roth.

Rafiq helped guide Yuba College to its fourth straight win Tuesday, by downing seven 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points during the 49ers’ commanding 98-68 win at home over nonconference foe Feather River College of the Golden Valley Conference. 

