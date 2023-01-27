Yuba1.jpg

Yuba College freshman Casen Chaney (5) with the ball against Los Medanos earlier this week. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Yuba College men’s basketball extended its incredible run to 14 straight wins with a victory at home Wednesday over Bay Valley Conference foe College of Marin, 64-49. 

The 49ers (20-2, 10-0 BVC) remain atop the BVC, two games up on second place Contra Costa (15-7, 8-2) heading into the weekend. Next week, Yuba begins its final five regular season games Wednesday at home against Merritt. On Feb. 8, head coach Doug Cornelius’ team travels to Solano, before a crucial home battle on Feb. 10 against Contra Costa. Yuba’s final two games are Feb. 15 at Los Medanos and home versus Napa Valley on Feb. 17 to round out the regular season. All games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Yuba College’s Marysville campus. 

