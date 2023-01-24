Yuba College men’s basketball extended its win streak to 13 games and took over first place in the Bay Valley Conference following an 81-65 win at home over Los Medanos Monday night at the Marysville campus.
Yuba (19-2, 9-0 BVC) quite literally flew out of the gate as freshman point guard Demarreya Lewis-Cooper threw a perfect lob up to 6-foot-4 freshman Devin Malcom for the alley-oop slam, stealing momentum and erupting the gym just 10 seconds into the contest. Momentum proved to be key in this matchup, as each team went back and forth with runs all night – A run that proved to be pivotal for the 49ers was a 12-1 sequence to open the second half. More jams from Malcom and huge threes from sophomore Ilyas Rafiq among big defensive swats from sophomore Konner Baroni proved to be crucial momentum stealing plays against Los Medanos (15-6, 7-2 BVC).
The Niners had help all around the floor as five players put up double digit points, including
Malcom with 15, sophomore RJ Smith controlling the paint with 13, Rafiq dropping in 11, Lewis-Cooper with 11, and Cam Niles adding another 11. Junior Sleezer and Caden Flowers added in 6 of their own. Point guards Flowers and Lewis-Cooper made much of the distribution to dominant big men in Malcom and Smith among others, and Rafiq’s deep threes were also clinical to the Niners success. Yuba shot 12-for-19 from the free-throw line to help scoring. The 49ers are at home again today to take on fourth place College of Marin, who is sitting at a conference record of 6-3.
Los Medanos 70, Yuba College 48
Yuba women’s basketball’s six-player roster was unable to come out on top of Los Medanos in a home game Monday, going down 70-48. The final score did not reflect the majority of the contest, as a lead for either team did not exceed double digits until late in the third quarter. Yuba fought hard against the odds of such a short roster, but Los Medanos was able to find the edge toward the fourth quarter.
The 49ers had point contributions from five of its players, including a leading 23 points from sophomore Janae Blue Horse.
Mercedes Yang brought in 13 of her own, including a few threes, followed by Danika Martin with 6 and Madalynn Biagi and Jaqueline Lopez each with two.
Yuba moves to 2-17 on the season as it takes on fourth place College of Marin at home today.