Yuba College men’s basketball extended its win streak to 13 games and took over first place in the Bay Valley Conference following an 81-65 win at home over Los Medanos Monday night at the Marysville campus. 

Yuba (19-2, 9-0 BVC) quite literally flew out of the gate as freshman point guard Demarreya Lewis-Cooper threw a perfect lob up to 6-foot-4 freshman Devin Malcom for the alley-oop slam, stealing momentum and erupting the gym just 10 seconds into the contest. Momentum proved to be key in this matchup, as each team went back and forth with runs all night – A run that proved to be pivotal for the 49ers was a 12-1 sequence to open the second half. More jams from Malcom and huge threes from sophomore Ilyas Rafiq among big defensive swats from sophomore Konner Baroni proved to be crucial momentum stealing plays against Los Medanos (15-6, 7-2 BVC). 

