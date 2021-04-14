The Colusa High baseball team enters its first game following spring break at 10-0, the team’s best start in at least the last decade, according to MaxPreps.com.
The RedHawks have wins over Pleasant Valley, Gridley and several others, and will resume their season in a doubleheader on Saturday at Fort Bragg.
Colusa Athletic Director and baseball coach Eric Lay said the state recently eased its guidelines surrounding schedule restrictions.
He said right now teams can play anyone in California.
He feels Fort Bragg will give Colusa another test to its already unprecedented season.
“Fort Bragg is always athletic and always has a couple really good arms,” Lay said.
Colusa also is pitcher-heavy, led by a trio of solid hurlers who Lay feels can beat anyone.
Drew Bradbury, Ethan Lay and Emanuel Frias have anchored the rotation to this point, with wins over prominent programs.
Bradbury, who’s 5-0 with 0.54 ERA, took care of PV, the reigning 2018 Northern Section Division II champions.
Since 2020 was shut down due to COVID-19 PV remains the defending champion in D-II.
“PV, they’re the best baseball program in the section,” Lay said. “That’s a huge win.”
Coach Lay said the win was not a fluke because Colusa faced the team’s ace and was getting no-hit through the fifth inning.
The difference, Lay said, was that Bradbury was matching Jordan Riley almost pitch for pitch.
Lay called it a grind it out win with great at-bats and an even better performance from Bradbury.
“I’ve coached him since he was 10, it’s the best game I have seen him throw,” Lay said.
All three arms offer a different perspective, Lay said, to give Colusa the best chance to win each and every game.
“I’d pitch any one of them against anybody,” he said. “We have had a lot of kids step up and fill some holes. It’s been a collective team effort.”