The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain and Enterprise Rancheria announced an agreement on Friday to rename the Colusa Casino Stadium to Hard Rock Park.
The move comes two years after Hard Rock opened its doors in Yuba County.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain and Enterprise Rancheria look to continue to expand their involvement in the Yuba-Sutter community, according to a press release.
Beginning Friday, July 2, the Gold Sox ballpark was officially renamed Hard Rock Park. This season, Hard Rock Park will feature more than 50 collegiate summer baseball games, hosting the second season of the Sierra Central – Montna Farms Summer Series and the West Coast World Series, involving 16 teams and their fans. Hard Rock Sacramento will also host this year’s only post-game fireworks show following the team’s contest against the Bay Area Force on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Team personnel are expecting a sold-out crowd.
Gold Sox managing partner John Cassidy said the partnership with Hard Rock is a long-term investment in local fun and affordable entertainment.
“Hard Rock and the tribe's involvement with the Gold Sox will ensure that the Yuba-Sutter community will be able to enjoy safe, fun, affordable entertainment at Hard Rock Park for years to come,” Cassidy said in a news release. “In our discussions regarding the naming rights deal, Hard Rock and Enterprise Rancheria stressed the importance of giving back to the community that has so strongly supported them. This agreement will allow the Gold Sox to continue to not only entertain the community each summer, but also continue to employ the 45 to 70 local employees that are needed each season.”
The stadium has been renamed many times over the years, with its last partnership being with Colusa Casino.
While management was pleased with what was provided through Colusa Casino for a number of years, Gold Sox General Manager Tommy Lininger said the next step should be equally prosperous.
“I would first like to thank Colusa Casino for their years of support, we would not be where we are without them,” Lininger said in a statement. “With that being said, we could not be more excited for our new partnership with Hard Rock. This move gives the ability to take this organization to the next level. This will be an exciting time for the Yuba-Sutter community over the next few years.”