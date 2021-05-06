The Colusa High baseball team lost its first game in almost two years Thursday night when Woodland Christian snapped the RedHawks’ 25-game win streak with a 5-3 victory.
Colusa falls to 19-1 on the season.
Colusa’s last loss before Thursday came in the 2019 season finale when it fell to Winters, 11-1, in the Northern Section Division IV championship. The team has defeated opponents in six different counties, including a pair of reigning section champions in Pleasant Valley (Butte County) and Winters (Yolo County). Woodland Christian was a semifinalist in division VII of the Sac-Joaquin Section two years ago.
Ripe with experience
Several of Colusa’s starters were underclassmen in 2019, including two of its premier hurlers, Ethan Lay and Drew Bradbury. Bradbury and Lay are now two years older and have been dominating through this season.
Bradbury started on Thursday and allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight. Lay relieved Bradbury, striking out a pair through 2/3 of an inning.
Colusa’s youth this year is led by freshman Luke Kalfsbeek. Kalfsbeek leads Colusa’s underclassmen with a .304 average coming into Thursday’s battle at Woodland Christian. Kalfsbeek went 2-4 with a run scored against Woodland Christian (3-1).
Colusa has eight games left this season. Perhaps its toughest test is a trip to Durham for a doubleheader against the Trojans next Friday, May 14, beginning at 2 p.m.
After that, Colusa has a couple of home games with East Nicolaus, followed by a trip to Orland and a home-and-home series with Live Oak beginning June 1 to end the season.
On June 1, Colusa is at Live Oak, while the RedHawks host the Lions June 2.
All games begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.
