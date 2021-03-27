Ethan Lay, Tyler Oliver and Like Kalfsbeek combined on a two-hitter through seven innings to help the Colusa High varsity baseball team stay unbeaten with a 7-1 win over Lower Lake Saturday.
Kalfsbeek got the win after pitching two innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts. Lay pitched two and struck out six, while allowing one hit. Oliver went three innings, allowed the other hit and one unearned run. He struck out three.
Offensively, Clay Randolph went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for Colusa (6-0).