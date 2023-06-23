Colusa High baseball and East Nicolaus softball spearheaded the area’s spring sports squads in the Northern Section. 

Colusa won its second straight Northern Section title behind a 26-4-1 season. The last two years, Eric Lay’s squad has finished 59-4-1 with two titles on its resume.. The leader of the two title-winning teams has been pitcher and University of Washington commit Luke Kalfsbeek The lefty fireballer, who totaled a 1.23 ERA to go along with a .381 batting average and over .500 on-base percentage, was rewarded for his season with a Most Valuable Player honor on the 2023 all-Northern Section baseball team that is voted on by the Appeal-Democrat, MaxPreps.com, Red Bluff Daily News, Redding Record-Searchlight and the Chico Enterprise-Record. 

Tags

Recommended for you