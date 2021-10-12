The two best teams in the Sacramento Valley League met for the final time this year to decide the SVL regular season title.
The Colusa High volleyball team, despite dropping the opening set and giving up several inches at key positions in the frontrow, outlasted East Nicolaus on the road in five sets (18-25, 25-15, 28-26, 18-25, 15-11) to stay undefeated in league.
Colusa moves two games up on East Nicolaus (12-2, 9-2) with three matches to play.
Colusa (26-4, 11-0) answered the call each and every time it was in a hole on Tuesday in Nicolaus.
In the fifth set immediately after dropping the fourth set, Colusa rallied to grab a 6-0 lead, thanks in part to its senior leader Reese Roper collecting four kills and a block during the spurt. The swings were all from different parts of the court, keeping the bigger block of East Nic honest.
The Spartans were able to get on the board when freshman Jadyn Hoffman floored one of her 26 kills through the Colusa defense. Senior Kiyana Faupula followed with one of her 18 kills, cutting the deficit to 6-2 in the winner take-all set.
But Karsyn Gwinnup came right back with two winners to push it back to 10-3. Gwinnup, undersized all night against East Nicolaus, was able to touch multiple balls and get many swings through the Spartan block.
Colusa head coach Kim Roper called Gwinnup the team’s No. 1 offensive threat on Tuesday.
“She was amazing,” Roper said.
Hoffman helped lead East Nic on a late charge, converting a kill from the backrow and another in transition to cut it 11-8. But the Spartans’ own backrow deficiencies doomed the hosts in the end, with East Nicolaus errantly touching a ball hit by Colusa on match point that appeared to be wide to give the RedHawks the victory.
East Nicolaus used its frontrow advantages in the fourth set to equalize the match with a 25-18 win. East Nic led 21-13 on a Remmington Hewitt transition kill, while Faupula floored one cross-court to put the fourth set in the books.
The closest set of the match was perhaps the most pivotal. Tied at one after Colusa rallied in the second, the RedHawks battled through five ties, including several following a 24-24 deadlock to come up with a 28-26 victory and 2-1 advantage in the match.
Roper said had Colusa lost that set, it would have been tough to come back.
Colusa is at Willows on Thursday, while East Nic hosts Live Oak. Both matches are scheduled for about 6 p.m.