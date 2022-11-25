The Colusa High football team raised a Northern Section championship banner for the first time since 1990 on Wednesday following its 7-0 win at home over county rival and fifth-seeded Pierce in the NSCIF Division IV final.

Colusa, seeded second, improved to 10-2 overall and will prepare for its first-ever Northern California state bowl game the weekend of Dec 2-3, according to head coach Mikey Badaluco.

