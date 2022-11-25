The Colusa High football team raised a Northern Section championship banner for the first time since 1990 on Wednesday following its 7-0 win at home over county rival and fifth-seeded Pierce in the NSCIF Division IV final.
Colusa, seeded second, improved to 10-2 overall and will prepare for its first-ever Northern California state bowl game the weekend of Dec 2-3, according to head coach Mikey Badaluco.
The key, Badaluco said, was defense. Wednesday was the RedHawks’ fifth shutout of the season.
“The (defensive) line and linebackers played their best game of the season,” Badaluco said via a telephone interview with the Appeal.
Colusa’s Dominic Salazar led the way with 19 tackles, while Hayden Mccarty added 15 tackles and Julian Velasquez chipped in 12 stops.
Nico Silvas, Isiah Travis and Jo Chavez each forced fumbles against Pierce.
The game remained scoreless up until the end of the third quarter when Colusa finished off an eight-minute drive with a 6-yard quarterback draw from junior Bo Coronado to put the hosts in front, 7-0 on the Bears.
Badaluco said courtesy of the Pierce physicality, Coronado and the Colusa passing game struggled up until the game-winning score.
But Colusa remained vigilant with its scheme and continued to spread Pierce out, allowing Coronado the crease he needed to squeeze one into the end zone.
With the loss, Pierce, last year’s D-IV runner-up, fell to 7-6 on the year.
NorCal state bowl seeds and matchups will be officially unveiled Sunday online. For a complete look at all matchups in Northern California visit https://www.appeal-democrat.com next week.