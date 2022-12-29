Colusa High girls soccer opens the new year with its first-ever tournament called the RedHawk Invitational beginning Jan. 6 on the campus of Colusa High School.
Colusa head coach Laura Cervantes is working to make the tournament an annual event, which will help raise money for the program.
The inaugural event runs from Jan 6-7 with six teams scheduled to compete over the two days.
Cervantes said the public can assist with the tournament by purchasing food, merchandise, and raffle tickets over the two days.
Colusa, in pool A with Yreka and Los Molinos, opens up at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 against Los Molinos on the CHS football field. Pool A plays all its games on the football field on Jan. 6, while pool B, consisting of Pierce, Williams and Williams, competes on the CHS soccer field.
Jan. 7 will be a single-elimination playoff with the championship set for 2 p.m. on the football field.