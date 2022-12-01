The Colusa High football team will make history on Saturday when it hosts the 6-A Northern California Regional final against Atascadero beginning at 6 p.m. at Colusa High School.
The RedHawks (10-2), winner of a Northern Section championship last week for the first time since 1990, will be taking on Atascadero for the first time ever. Atascadero, out of the Central Section with a 2021-22 enrollment of 1,224, comes in 9-4 overall and fresh off a Central Section Division V championship over Pioneer Valley.
The win was the Greyhounds’ third straight victory and ninth in their last 10 games. Atascadero is led in part by 1,600-yard rusher Trey Cooks, who scored 15 touchdowns and had nine 100-yard rushing games.
As a nine-person rush unit, Atascadero ran for 3,305 yards in 13 games.
Colusa head coach Mikey Badaluco feels the RedHawks have the defense to contain Atascadero on Saturday.
This year, Colusa has posted five shutouts, including last week in the NSCIF D-IV final against Pierce.
“Our team is playing the best we have played all season at the right time,” Badaluco said. “Our running game has turned it on recently and with our defense playing well I feel we are well rounded at all facets of the game.”
Colusa’s top rusher, Aiden Selover, has gained 625 yards and totaled nine touchdowns in 11 games. The team’s quarterback, junior Bo Coronado, is third on the team in rushing with 132 yards and scored his first touchdown last week, which proved to be the game-winner over Pierce.
A Colusa win on Saturday means that the Northern California champions will host the 6-A state bowl final against the winner of the 6-A Southern California Regional bowl game featuring Kennedy and San Gabriel.
“This year (the) south teams are traveling so if we can get it done on Saturday Colusa would host a state championship game on Dec 10,” Colusa Athletic Director Eric Lay said.
Tickets are available online only and can be purchased by visiting https://gofan.co and searching for your school.