Colusa junior quarterback Bo Coronado throwing a pass downfield earlier this season.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The Colusa High football team will make history on Saturday when it hosts the 6-A Northern California Regional final against Atascadero beginning at 6 p.m. at Colusa High School.

The RedHawks (10-2), winner of a Northern Section championship last week for the first time since 1990, will be taking on Atascadero for the first time ever. Atascadero, out of the Central Section with a 2021-22 enrollment of 1,224, comes in 9-4 overall and fresh off a Central Section Division V championship over Pioneer Valley.

