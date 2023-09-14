Heading into Friday’s matchups, the Colusa High football team is the top-ranked squad on the “NorCal Football Guys” power rankings in Division IV.
The RedHawks are unbeaten at 3-0 and look to stay that way when it tackles county rival Williams on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“NorCal Football Guys,” is a retooled website by Orland resident Kyle Goings that features individual offensive and defensive leaderboards in the Northern Section, NSCIF team power rankings, and a detailed history of NSCIF records created by MaxPreps.com writer Kevin Askeland.
The power rankings, which this week has Colusa atop D-IV, Orland leading D-III, Chico No. 1 in D-II and Fall River the top dog in D-IV, are more of a gut feel, based on recent performance, strength of schedule, and conversations with knowledgeable people within the Northern Section football community, Goings previously said.
Colusa’s opponent, Williams (1-2), is No. 5 in D-IV, while Colusa’s Sac Valley League foe East Nicolaus (2-1) comes in at No. 2.
The Spartans are in Cottonwood this week to take on nonleague foe West Valley.
Individually, the “Offense+” and “Defense+” leaderboards have several local faces among the section’s best this week. Live Oak junior middle linebacker Kyler Robinson comes in with a 126 “Defense+” rating and sits 18th in the section.
Both leaderboards combine the use of the team’s statistics through MaxPreps.com alongside grade level and team strength of schedule to form a single number that can be directly and easily compared to all other players within the team, league, division, or section, Goings said.
Goings recently added a team component, that includes strength of schedule and points allowed, to the “Defense+” leaderboard, rewarding players on strong defensive units.
Colusa senior middle linebacker Hayden Sines made the top-25 this week with a 124 “Defense+” number, a metric that is calculated with the help of pass rushing and pass defense.
The top-rated “Defense+” player is Mickey Cohn, a senior free safety out of Red Bluff. Cohn has a 163 “Defense+” metric.
Offensively, the leaderboard is calculated with subratings for passing, rushing, and receiving, which are then combined into the umbrella offensive metric “Offense+.”
Live Oak running back Mario Ramirez made a strong push this week and sits top-10 in with a 152 number following his 252 yards on the ground and three-touchdown performance in a 35-14 win at Lindhurst last week.
The Lions (2-0) are at winless Gridley for the annual Harvest Bowl on Friday.
Both leaderboards, Goings said, are getting stronger each week, with players from 32 different Northern Section schools represented as of Friday.
The “NorCal Football Guys” can be found on Twitter and Facebook, as well as Google Sites, bit.ly/norcalfbguys.