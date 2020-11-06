Editor’s Note: High Schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region have resumed training under county health protocols, which means schedules are getting released for the upcoming fall season in January. If you’re a coach or athletic director who has yet to submit your fall sports schedules please send them to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Colusa High volleyball returned to the gym recently to begin preparing its title defense following last year’s Northern Section Division V championship and 30-win season.
The RedHawks will be under new direction this year with head coach Kim Roper stepping in for Tina Lyons.
Lyons helped catapult Colusa to a magical season in 2019 with a trip to the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal regional semifinals, where it fell in straight sets to Nueva School (San Mateo).
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no state playoffs in the Northern Section.
Colusa, right now, is scheduled to open the delayed 2020 campaign at home against Gridley Monday, Dec. 28.
The reigning D-V champs are currently practicing twice-a-week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m., in preparation for the season-opener.
Athletic Director Eric Lay said fall sports teams will extend practices once given the green light from the county amid concerns surrounding the pandemic.
Colusa has 10 scheduled home matches, one tournament and a 12-match Sacramento Valley League season.
The SVL includes Colusa, Durham, East Nicolaus, Live Oak, Paradise, Pierce and Winters this year. In nonleague action, Colusa will play a home-and-home with Willows Jan. 6 on the road and Feb. 4 in Colusa, then travel to Hamilton City (Jan. 7), Corning (Jan. 26) and Sutter (Dec. 30).
Colusa will welcome in Middletown (Jan. 5) and Clear Lake (Jan. 11) for out of the area matches. League play begins on Jan. 12 at home against Winters.
Colusa is practicing twice-a-week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m.