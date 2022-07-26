Seven years ago Melissa Ortiz returned to her hometown of Colusa with her husband Antonio and their 18-month old daughter Virginia after living in Texas for nearly 15 years. What Melissa Ortiz found missing upon her return was something she said was “non negotiable,” and that was the swim team that she swam for from 1984-2000. She called it one of the few things that kids of all ages can go to one event and be on a team together.

The Colusa Cyclones swim team had a strong history, beginning in 1971, but decimated in 2008 after it had dwindled down into a very small squad. The 2021 season would have been 50 years with a swim team in Colusa had the team not fallen apart in 2008.

