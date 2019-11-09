Having come up short twice in their previous appearances in the NSCIF Division V finals, the Colusa RedHawks made the third time the charm as they downed Etna 25-6, 25-16 and 25-14 to win the school’s first volleyball section title.
From the outset it was clear that RedHawks were simply the better team as they overpowered the Lions at the net and from the service line.
Leading the attack was Colusa’s two senior middle hitters Hannah Taylor and Carly Lay, who with little opposition, finished with 14 and 12 kills respectively.
However making the RedHawk offense so potent was senior setter Annie Lay whose 27 assists paved the way for the victory.
In the back row senior defensive specialist Cynthia Velasquez made a team-high eight digs.
For coach Tina Lyons, it was an “unbelievable feeling” to take home the first ever section title and afterward was full of praise for her team.
“It’s make or break at this stage and we worked hard this season to get here. We were a little nervous at first, but we played through it,” said the sixth year head coach who has compiled a 146-83 record and turned the Colusa volleyball program into one of the most respected in the north state.
As the section champion, Colusa (28-15) now awaits its seeding in the CIF State Tournament which will be announced today.