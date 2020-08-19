One of the few bright spots during the pandemic has been the emergence of Yuba City High product Max Stassi in Major League Baseball.
Currently he’s a semi-regular catcher for the Los Angeles Angels, and has belted four home runs and 11 RBI in 44 at-bats. He’s hitting .227 for the Angels (8-16) heading into Wednesday’s road series opener at San Francisco.
For Stassi, this is his third opportunity with an MLB club after getting drafted out of Yuba City by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2009 amateur draft.
Joe Graben, 72, of Yuba City and former Honkers’ varsity baseball coach from 1980 to 1989, said, upon getting drafted in the fourth round that Stassi received a $1.5 million signing bonus, which he called a “rare feat.”
Stassi passed on an offer, made as a sophomore, from UCLA to play professionally straight out of high school, Graben said.
“He really wanted to play professionally and get started as soon as he could,” said Graben, who assisted Max’s dad, Jim Stassi from 2000-2010. “So far it has panned out.”
Graben calls Max Stassi one of the best behind the plate, and that dates back to his days with the Honkers, when he helped guide the program to three straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championships from 2007-2009.
Yuba City is just the third Sac-Joaquin program to accomplish a 3-peat.
He’s one of the best to ever come out of Yuba City, Graben said.
“Max was an outstanding baseball player and would have to be ranked at the top or near it primarily due to his longevity at the Major League level,” Graben said. “His work ethic is impeccable but he also has the talent to back it up. His freshman year on varsity baseball Max played shortstop and was chosen player of the year.”
Graben said Stassi took over the catcher role as a sophomore where he shined throughout his tenure at Winship Field.
Some of the better memories that Graben recalls all have to do with the power that Stassi displayed in high school.
He remembers one particular game in Woodland where Stassi belted a trio of tape-measure home runs at Clark Field.
“One was put on the roof of the National Guard Armory, which is about 400 feet to left field,” Graben said. “Two went to right – one to a backyard and the third to somebody’s pool. Consistently over four years few would hit monster home runs and hit the ball as hard as Max did.”
Many people noticed over the course of four years, as the stands were packed for Yuba City games during the Stassi tenure, said Stassi fan and Yuba City resident Linda Baker.
Baker first met Max when he attended Barry Elementary School in Yuba City. Baker was Max’s lunch lady, so she had the pleasure of seeing him everyday during lunch hour.
“He is a product of his family who are all just wonderful,” said Baker, 71. “It’s nice to know there are people who haven’t gotten too big for Yuba City.”
Baker said one of the fondest memories of Honker baseball games 11 years ago was the outsiders who would make their way to B Street to watch or scout.
“The stands were full of scouts at the Honker games,” Baker said. “So fun to be there.”
Baker remembers sitting within breathing distance of Theo Epstein, who at the time was the general manager of the Boston Red Sox.
Baker remembered former Yuba City head coach Jim Stassi saying to his team that it’s not important who the scouts came for, anybody can shine on any given day in front of the big boys.
Baker said it was a “a great wholesome atmosphere” at the Yuba City baseball games, and she credits Jim and his family for making that happen.
What is even better, she said, is that Jim and his wife haven’t changed one bit since.
“I went to a Gold Sox game this summer and happened to walk in and see Jim Stassi and his wife,” Baker said.
Upon that reunion, Baker remembers the Stassis first asking about her granddaughter playing in the dirt during Yuba City games.
“They’re personable folks,” Baker said. “Some who make it big are just jerks, Not the Stassis.”
Brett Meyer, 55, of Yuba City, said one of his best memories of the Stassis involved his son, who was taught baseball drills directly from Max.
Brett said when his son was 14 and involved with travel ball, Max would help coach from time to time.
“We have a lot of video of Max soft tossing to my son in the cage and teaching him some batting,” Meyer said. “At 14 that was (my son’s) whole life at the time.”
Meyer said the drive to be the best is something he and his family learned directly from Max.
“He had a mindset that this is what he was going to do,” Meyer said. “He never let anything get in his way. Having that goal and being driven from the beginning is a great lesson for a lot of youths to learn.”