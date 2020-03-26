Sacramento Republic FC has learned that a member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to a news release.
The individual was exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus and was immediately isolated at home and tested within proper protocols and upon the direction of team physicians and infectious disease experts from UC Davis Health.
The player remains in isolation at home and is recovering, while being monitored by club medical staff. Under the direction of UC Davis Health, Sacramento Republic FC will continue to closely monitor the health of all players and staff and follow all protocols from government health agencies and medical professionals.
United Soccer League President Jake Edwards said in a statement that proper protocol was followed in the situation involving Sacramento Republic FC.
“We’re very supportive of Sacramento Republic FC’s handling of their first positive COVID-19 test. As soon as symptoms consistent with the virus were displayed, the individual was immediately placed in self-quarantine and tested,” Edwards wrote. “The club followed the protocol and direction of team physicians at UC Davis Health and in alignment with local, state and national health authorities. We are appreciative of the quick actions taken by the club and its health partner in ensuring the best medical care possible.”
Sacramento Republic FC will continue to follow stringent social distancing efforts and other guidelines set by local and national health experts. Based on when the symptoms materialized, and the guidance from infectious disease specialists and public health authorities, this case does not present a risk to fans in attendance of the team’s last match on March 7, the news release stated.