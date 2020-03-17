The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are still pushing forward for their regularly-scheduled season opener on May 21.
Tommy Lininger, Gold Sox general manager, said the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League had a conference call Tuesday and came away with the decision that the season is still far enough away to hope that everything surrounding COVID-19 will have reached a more calming presence by mid-to-late May.
“At this point we’re not expecting to cancel or delay the season,” Lininger said. “We don’t see it as being an issue come the season opener on May 21.”
Almost every high school sports team in the area, not to mention colleges, have halted spring sports in light of the global pandemic sweeping the country.
It’s causing quite a stir in the Yuba-Sutter community as well, following Gov. Newsom’s call over the weekend to close bars and restaurants statewide. He is also recommending anyone 65-and-over to self-isolate themselves.
With regard to any drastic moves for the summer baseball season, Lininger said he does not want to commit to any changes right now.
“Our decision is everything will stay the same,” he said.
At least for right now, because Lininger understands that the pandemic is a fluid situation and is changing almost daily.
Lininger said one thing to keep in mind in the next few months is where players are going to live during the season.
Typically the Gold Sox utilize host families to house the players as a way to give them full access to the facility and town over the course of the playing season.
While Lininger said he has yet to begin preparing for how he will host his Gold Sox players, everyone will have a place to stay this summer.
The most pressing issue, he said, is getting the pandemic under control and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
“This whole thing brings a community together and hopefully come the Gold Sox season (it will be) over and we’ll have some good fun,” Lininger said.