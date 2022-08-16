Steph Curry has long aspired to be a professional golfer. It appears that professional golfers want to be like him, too.

On Sunday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and on the 18th hole of the final round, San Francisco-born Will Zalatoris sunk a 10-foot putt to force a playoff. In celebration, Zalatoris shouted, “What are they gonna say now,” alluding to Steph Curry’s famous words in the locker room after knocking off the Celtics for the NBA title this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you