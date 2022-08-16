Steph Curry has long aspired to be a professional golfer. It appears that professional golfers want to be like him, too.
On Sunday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and on the 18th hole of the final round, San Francisco-born Will Zalatoris sunk a 10-foot putt to force a playoff. In celebration, Zalatoris shouted, “What are they gonna say now,” alluding to Steph Curry’s famous words in the locker room after knocking off the Celtics for the NBA title this summer.
“You know, I’m a big Warriors fan and obviously Steph, he’s a Cal Club guy, he’s a pretty big inspiration obviously,” Zalatoris said after the round. “I follow the Warriors like crazy and when he said that, it kind of related to kind of my journey so far.”
Not only was Zalatoris displaying his Warriors support by channeling his inner-Steph Curry, he might have a stronger case than Curry about his haters and doubters.
The 25-year-old (who turns 26 on Tuesday) earned what had been so elusive from him in his previous 55 PGA Tour starts, where he drew criticism from coming painfully close to a title time and time again. This year, in particular, hasn’t been kind to Zalatoris.
Just in 2022, Zalatoris has finished runner-up three times, two of which came in a playoff. The most recent second-place finish came in June at the U.S. Open where a 14-foot putt would have forced a playoff, but Zalatoris missed it a hair wide.
“I’m sure all the Instagram morons are going to say it has something to do with my left wrist flexion coming down,” Zalatoris said after the event. “But I promise you, it’s got nothing to do with it.”
His mechanics on his backswing, which are rather unconventional, have earned him a lot of criticism. A video of his unusual putting stroke went viral after his second place PGA Championship finish in May.
But on Sunday, Zalatoris got the last laugh, securing what could be the first of many PGA Tour wins.