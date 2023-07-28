Drakes_07272023_001.jpg

Dan Clemens (16) earned his second win of the season as a 55-year-old starter pitcher for the Marysville Drakes. The Drakes toppled Dublin, 13-8 Thursday at home. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Dan Clemens followed up being the oldest pitcher in Pecos League history to win a game with another victory Thursday night at home, as Clemens and the Marysville Drakes independent baseball team took down Dublin, 13-8 at Bryant Field in Marysville.

Clemens, 55, allowed five earned on 11 hits through nine innings to improve to 2-0 on the hill this year for Marysville with a 5.06 ERA.

Tags

Recommended for you