In a game that featured seven lead changes and 12 tied scores, the UC Davis men’s basketball team helped it erase an eight-point deficit against UC Santa Barbara before eventually falling short in overtime 89-86 Saturday night.
UC Santa Barbara scored the first four points in OT, but the Aggies pulled within one and faced an opportunity to take the lead thanks to a heads-up play on defense by Elijah Pepper with 35 second on the clock after turning a potential JaQuori McLaughlin layup into a jump-ball situation.
With the arrow pointing the Aggies’ way, Pepper single handedly created an opportunity for his team to regain the lead. Following its missed jumper, UC Davis was forced to stop the clock by fouling, which allowed the Gauchos to extend their lead to 89-86 after connecting on two free throws.
With its three-point victory, UCSB extended its win streak to eight games and will continue the season with a 12-3 overall and 6-2 Big West record. When UC Davis travels to Southern California for its next set of games, which starts Friday with a 4 p.m. contest at CSUN, it will return to action with records of 3-5 and 0-2.
ESPN3, an online only platform, this week selected UC Davis’ Friday road matchup at CSUN as its Big West game of the week. The network’s live broadcast from the Matadome will begin at 4 p.m.
Sports 1140 KHTK will also air Scott Marsh’s call that afternoon; video, audio and live stats links for this game are available at UC Davis Men’s Basketball Gameday Central.
Cierra Hall earns Big West weekly honors
Senior cell biology major Cierra Hall helped the UC Davis women’s basketball team maintain its unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season, netting a pair of 20-point performances in the Aggies’ sweep of UC Santa Barbara on the road last weekend en route to Big West Conference Player of the Week honors.
It is the second career such honor for the Cypress native, who was last named the league’s player of the week back on Feb. 17 of last season.
For the week, Hall averaged 21.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field, 63 percent from beyond the arc, and hitting all 11 of her free throw attempts — the latter moving her to 19-for-19 from the stripe this season.