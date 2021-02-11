The UC Davis men’s basketball team returns to the floor tonight (Friday) for a home bout against Long Beach State.
Action begins at 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and a video stream of each home game is available at BigWest.TV. Sports 1140 KHTK will also carry Scott Marsh’s call for both games this weekend. In addition to video and internet audio links, Aggie basketball fans can follow the action through live stats or in-game Twitter updates.
All links are available by visiting Gameday Central at UCDavisAggies.com.
With three scheduled Big West series remaining in the regular season UC Davis’ goal is to enter the league’s tournament in Las Vegas playing its best basketball of the season.
Forced to cancel matchups against UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara in previous weeks, LBSU will compete in its first game since Jan. 23 when it traveled to Riverside for a non-conference tilt at Cal Baptist. After ringing in the new year with a pair of Big West games against CSU Bakersfield and Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State only played in one of the following seven games after needing to cancel its mid-month home games against Northridge due to positive results received by the Matadors.
Even though LBSU holds a 22-10 all-time series lead, UC Davis won a majority of games played within the last few years. In addition to winning six of the last seven played, the Aggies will arrive to Hamilton Court on Friday with three-game overall and four-game home win streaks against LBSU. If UC Davis wins both games played this week, it will mark its third series sweep in the last four seasons.