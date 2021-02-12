Ezra Manjon finished with a game-high 19 points in Friday’s Big West Conference game at the Pavilion, but it was the last two, scored with 1.2 seconds remaining that lifted UC Davis to a 68-66 victory over Long Beach State.
That layup pushed the Aggies’ record to 5-6 overall and 2-3 in league play, extended their current head-to-head win streak to four games and home win streak against LBSU to five. Long Beach State will enter Saturday’s 1 p.m. series finale with records of 3-6 and 2-3.
UC Davis basketball fans can watch tomorrow’s contest on BigWest.TV or listen to Scott Marsh’s call on Sports 1140 KHTK.
Down by three, LBSU pulled even at 66 apiece when Colin Slater converted a three-point play to tie the score with 20 seconds left on the clock. Instead of calling timeout, UC Davis head coach Jim Les chose to let play resume and called out his play of choice as Manjon dribbled the ball down to the Aggies’ half of the court.
Once Kennedy Koehler ran toward his teammate to begin the play, Manjon was immediately presented with multiple options.
“After the high pick-and-roll, I wanted to play off (LBSU’s) decision and see what they gave me. They ended up switching, and I knew there was going to be a mismatch. I saw the big man on me and just thought about attacking him, getting through the lane and finishing,” said Manjon.
Once the ball left his hand, Manjon said: “I was pretty confident it was going in, but I did not expect it to hang that long on the rim.”
Les said the team’s uptempo style was key to helping guide the Aggies to a victory.
“We wanted to play in ‘attack mode,’ the timing of everything worked out,” said Les. “We have some actions that we turn to late in the game, that we are confident with, which gives us a chance to not allow the defense to change its lineup or make substitutions.”