The UC Davis men’s basketball team will embark on its inaugural Big West road trip of the season when it visits Southern California for a pair of games against Cal State Northridge.
In addition to ESPN3’s stream of Friday’s 4 p.m. matchup from Northridge — David Gascon (play-by-play announcer), Bill Herenda (analyst) and Courtney Sweet (sideline reporter) will call the action courtside from the Matadome — Sports 1140 KHTK will provide Scott Marsh’s broadcast over the airwaves and through the station’s TuneIn Radio station.
Fans can follow Saturday’s 2 p.m. contest on BigWest.TV (video stream) or Money 105.5 FM (radio/internet audio). All video, audio, live stats, in-game Twitter updates and game program links are available throughout the entire season by visiting Gameday Central at UCDavisAggies.com.
Ranked No. 1 (.799) and No. 3 (.749) respectively, this week’s series will feature two of the league’s top free-throw shooting teams. Basketball fans should also keep an eye on the Matadors’ TJ Starks and the Aggies’ Ezra Manjon because they lead their teams in scoring and hold two of the Big West’s top four scoring averages.
Starks, CSUN’s junior guard, leads all players by averaging 20 points per game; UC Davis’ sophomore guard is fourth in the league at 16.38 ppg.
This week’s games are the first head-to-head matchups since last year’s record-setting home shootout. In that Feb. 15 contest, UC Davis scored 110 points, the highest total in the program’s Division I era, against a CSUN squad that shot 59 percent overall, 53 percent rom three, 73 percent at the line, scored 98 points to still lose by 12.
UC Davis women to face Oregon Saturday
The UC Davis women’s basketball team has added a nonconference clash with nationally ranked Oregon this weekend, scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 6) at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
The Aggies, who enter the week ranked No. 16 in the College Insider mid-major poll and stand as one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the nation along with California Baptist (14-0) and Bucknell (8-0), were facing an open weekend after games against Big West Conference rival CSUN were cancelled prior to the start of the year due to the Matadors opting out of the regular season.
UC Davis is coming off a road sweep of conference rival UC Santa Barbara last week, winning 67-65 in the opener and 78-61 in game two. Saturday will mark the first-ever meeting between the two women’s basketball programs.
The Ducks, ranked No. 11 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 12 in the Associated Press poll this week, were on pause due to COVID-19 protocols with their last three Pacific-12 Conference games against Utah (Jan. 29), Colorado (Jan. 31), and Arizona State (Feb. 5) all postponed. Entering the week at 11-3 overall and 9-3 in league play, Oregon’s last game was on Jan. 24, a 69-52 home win over Washington.
Saturday’s contest will be streamed live at GoDucks.com/Live and at http://pac-12.com/live/university-oregon.
There is also an audio stream at KDVS.org or tuneIn.com (search for KDVS). Over the traditional airwaves KDVS 90.3 FM is scheduled to have the game available for fans.