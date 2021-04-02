UC Davis will return to Phil Swimley Field for its next Big West series when the UC Riverside Highlanders visit campus this weekend. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 2:30 p.m.; following Saturday’s 12 p.m. doubleheader, the series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.
With Yolo County moving into the orange tier on March 24, UC Davis Athletics was granted permission to allow a limited number of fans for this weekend’s series against UC Riverside.
For this weekend’s series against the Highlanders, only students and player guests are allowed inside the facility.
Students can obtain their mobile ticket for UC Davis Athletics events by visiting www.GoAgsPromo.com, entering the code UCDSTUDENT, their ID number and UC Davis e-mail address for verification purposes.
Spectators must wear face coverings at all times unless actively eating or drinking at their seats.
UC Davis Athletics encourages fans to bring their own snacks and water.
Fans must remain in their seats as much as possible, minimizing time spent gathering with other individuals on the main concourse or walkways.
Fans will have designated patron restrooms, as certain facilities are already assigned to officials and Tier 2/3 staff. All restroom facilities will be marked accordingly.
All spectators must exit Phil Swimley Field at Dobbins Stadium within 10 minutes after the conclusion of the game, family members/guests are unable to meet with student-athletes after the game inside the facility, per updated Yolo County and University guidelines.
A full summary of venue protocols, along with a link to the mandatory UC Davis Symptom Survey is available at https://bit.ly/3fASH0a. To watch the game from home visit https://bit.ly/3sIMHGr.
After pushing preseason favorite UC Santa Barbara to its limit throughout last weekend’s series, the Aggies return home to face a UC Riverside team that dropped three of four games against Cal State Fullerton last weekend.
Last weekend against the Gauchos, the Aggies displayed their patience and grit throughout their late-inning comebacks. Were it not for a bit of unfortunate luck, UC Davis could have easily returned home with a series split.
Throughout the team’s stay in Santa Barbara, Jake Brandel hit. 500, led the Aggies with six hits, drove in three runs and scored another pair; Cooper Morrison also drove in three and scored twice.
Throughout his seven-inning appearance against the Gauchos, Jake Spillane fanned eight, walked two, allowed only four hits and finished with zero earned runs.