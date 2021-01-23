Junior Sage Stobbart finished with a double-double to lead a group of three UC Davis women’s players in double figures, while the defense limited visiting UC San Diego to just 26 percent shooting overall, lifting the Aggies to a 58-46 victory on Saturday.
The win gave head coach Jennifer Gross her 100th career Big West Conference victory.
Shooting 42 percent overall, the victory improved UC Davis' overall record to 3-0 and moved its conference record to 2-0. Since taking over the program in 2011-12, Gross — the reigning four-time conference coach of the year — is now 100-48 (.676) in Big West clashes, and 176-110 (.615) overall in her nine-plus seasons at the helm of the Aggies.
The Tritons fell to 2-3 overall and in league action with the loss, led by 16 points and seven rebounds from Tyla Turner
A day after finishing with a career high-tying 18 points, Stobbart posted her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, adding three more blocks to her total while hitting 5-of-11 from the field. Junior Kayla Konrad added 12 points of her own, while senior Mackenzie Trpcic finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
UC Davis pulled down 41 rebounds in Saturday's game compared to UCSD's 28, led by Stobbart's 10. The Aggies also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 10 rebounds into 12 second-chance points.
The UC Davis defense held UCSD shooters to only 25.9 percent from the field, including 10 percent from three-point range, and an 0-for-11 showing in the second quarter alone. The Aggies also kept Tyla Turner to 4-of-16 shooting in the game. The Tritons didn't get many second opportunities on the offensive end, as they grabbed only nine offensive rebounds and scored eight second chance points while UC Davis pulled down 31 defensive rebounds.
After jumping out to a 6-4 advantage, UC Davis went on a 5-0 run with 5:46 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Konrad, to increase its lead to 11-4. The Aggies then added three points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 21-11 advantage. UC Davis did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 14 of its 21 points close to the basket.
UC Davis built that first quarter lead to 30-15 before going on a 6-0 run starting at the 3:03 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Mazatlan Harris, to increase its lead to 36-15, a score that would hold until halftime. After intermission, UC Davis held on to its advantage and owned a 49-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter. UC Davis knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 13 total points.
UC Davis kept its lead intact before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Stobbart's three, to grow the lead to 56-34 with 6:50 to go in the contest. The Tritons narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Aggies still cruised the rest of the way for the 58-46 win. UC Davis pulled down three offensive rebounds to score four second chance points out of nine total in the period.
After playing their first three games at home, the Aggies hit the road for the first time next weekend, traveling down the coast for a pair against UC Santa Barbara on Friday (Jan. 29) and Saturday (Jan. 30). Both games are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN3.