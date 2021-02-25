Coming off the team’s scheduled bye week, the Big West Conference-leading UC Davis women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in more than a month, welcoming Cal Poly to Northern California for the Aggies’ final two home games of the 2020-21 season. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m.
Due to fans being unable to attend home games per county guidelines, Davis has set up a virtual watch party on Friday, Feb. 26 against Cal Poly.
To register visit https://conta.cc/37OvFOR. The event includes performances by the UC Davis Marching Band, UC Davis Dance and Cheer teams, and giveaways, according to a news release.
A video stream is also set up at BigWest.tv (https://bit.ly/2ZRep75).
UC Davis men hit the road to Cal Poly
Following last week’s break as the Big West’s designated bye team, UC Davis will enter the final weeks of the regular season on a three-game win streak and head to San Luis Obispo for its final road series of the year.
UC Davis basketball fans can watch Friday and Saturday’s games at Cal Poly on BigWest.TV, or listen to Scott Marsh’s broadcast on Sports 1140 KHTK. Live stats and in-game Twitter links for each 2 p.m. game at Mott Athletics Center are available by visiting Gameday Central at UCDavisAggies.com.
When action begins on Friday, the Mustangs (3-15) will look to snap their current five-game slide in the final set of home games for the program’s 2020-21 senior class.
Cal Poly leads the all-time series, but UC Davis closed that gap quickly in recent years by winning 13 of the last 15 head-to-head games, including the last seven in a row. In each of the last three years, the Aggies left San Luis Obispo with a win. However, the two losses within that 15-game timespan also took place in Central California.