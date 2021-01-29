Senior Cierra Hall finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 from the field to lead three teammates in double figures and visiting UC Davis rallied from down 14 in the second quarter en route to a 67-65 victory at UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening at The Thunderdome.
Playing in their first road game of the season, the Aggies remained unbeaten, moving to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Big West Conference play. The Gauchos fell to 2-8 overall and 2-4 in league action with the loss.
UC Davis scored nine of the final 11 points in the third quarter to forge at 47-all tie heading into the final 10 minutes, then proceeded to shoot 50 percent in the fourth quarter on its way to the win. The Aggies took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Mazatlan Harris with 6:38 remaining and then hit free throws down the stretch around a pair of three-pointers by Danae Miller that kept UCSB within striking distance.
Sage Stobbart, who scored seven of those nine points at the end of the third quarter, finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, sophomore Evanne Turner added 13 points, three rebounds, and three steals, while senior Mackenzie Trpcic ended the night with 12 points and four assists.
UC Davis shared the ball well in Friday’s game, racking up 17 assists on 26 made field goals.
Hall’s four assists shared team-high honors with Trpcic.
UC Davis struggled out of the gate, falling behind 22-12 at the end of the first quarter.
UCSB kept adding to that lead, building a 28-14 advantage before UC Davis went on an 11-0 run to narrow its deficit to 28-25. The Aggies continued to chip away, reducing the UCSB lead to 32-31 heading into the break.
UCSB continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 45-38 advantage before UC Davis went on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a three from Stobbart, to tie things up at 45 with 1:32 to go in the third. By the time the end of the third quarter rolled around, neither team was able to assert control and the game remained tied at 47-47 entering the fourth. UC Davis played well near the basket, scoring eight of its 16 points in the paint.
UC Davis then grabbed a 61-59 lead before going on a 5-0 run to grow its advantage to 66-59 with 21 seconds to go in the contest.
The Gauchos narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Aggies still held on for the 67-65 win.
UC Davis got up and down the court quickly in the quarter, scoring four fast break points.
The two teams wrap up their regular season series on Saturday at 4 p.m., streamed live on ESPN3 and available locally on the radio on KDVS 90.3 FM.
Davis men lose Big West opener to UCSB
An 8-0 UC Davis run, combined with a three-minute UC Santa Barbara scoring drought in the second half helped the Aggies pull within striking distance in Friday’s Big West opener, but the Gauchos ended up pulling away, 72-51 in the first of two head-to-head matchups scheduled this weekend.
Playing in their first league game of the year following a seven-week pause in competition, the Aggies will return to Bob Hamilton Court for Saturday’s 4 p.m. series finale with a 3-4 overall and 0-1 league record. UC Santa Barbara, the only team in the conference to play all of its games as originally scheduled, will return to the Pavilion with records of 11-3 and 5-2.
BigWest.TV will provide a video stream and 1380 AM The Answer will carry Scott Marsh’s audio broadcast of Saturday’s game.
In addition to hitting all six of his free throws and recording two of his three baskets from three, Damion Squire led all scorers with 14 points, Elijah Pepper added another nine for the Aggies and B.J. Shaw ended his night with seven points and a career-high nine rebounds.
UC Davis’ second-half scoring run started with free throws from Manjon and continued moments later with a steal from Squire, which led to a fastbreak layup. A three from Squire and another coast-to-coast layup, this time from Manjon, pulled UC Davis within 12 with 12:41 remaining.
“In the second half, we had a scoring (run) that helped us get going offensively and did some really good things, but we were unable to get the defensive stops we needed,” said UC Davis head coach Jim Les in a news release.
“We are going to break down the tape and make some necessary adjustments to be successful on Saturday. Defensively, we need to become locked in, execute a little bit better (on defense), have a little more intensity and aggressiveness on the floor and be patient to get the shot we want, not the shot they want.”