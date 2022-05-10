The featured Athletes of the Week for May 2-7 are Lexi Dell of the Yuba City High softball team and Sebastian Ambriz of the Pierce High boys track and field team.
Dell: The sophomore from YC collected a trio of doubles and five runs batted in to lead the Honkers at the plate in a 9-4 win at home over Bella Vista on May 6.
Dell went 3-for-4 and scored a run, upping her average to .311.
Dell and YC (7-13-1) are currently fifth in the Capital Valley Conference – a half-game back of Woodcreek for fourth. The Honkers wrap up the regular season at Woodcreek today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m.
Ambriz: The junior from Arbuckle won the 200 meters (23.91) and helped the 4x00-meter relay capture an Sacramento Valley League individual title with a mark of 44.74, breaking the school record for a second time this year. Ambriz and Pierce also won the SVL team title over runner-up Paradise.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
