The NBA bubble continues to be a success.
None of the 343 players who were tested for COVID-19 on the Disney World campus since results were last announced on July 29 have returned confirmed positives, the league and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday. There were also no positive tests from July 29 or July 30.
That came after the league and players association announced July 13 that two of the initial 322 players who had arrived since July 7 tested positive while in quarantine.
Unable to clear quarantine, the two left the campus to isolate.