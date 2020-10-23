Just when you think you’re out – they pull you back in.
The Dodgers’ offense has been ruthless this postseason when opposing pitchers start to peek toward the dugout, wondering which flavor Gatorade (the ubiquitous beverage of the postseason) they will swig with satisfaction after retiring the side.
Five times on Friday night the Tampa Bay Rays pitchers were one out away from sweet hydration when the Dodgers scored. The two-out torment carried the Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Rays in World Series Game 3.
The win gives the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Fifty of the Dodgers’ 87 runs this postseason have scored after there were two outs in an inning. It is the most by any team in the wild-card era (since 1999). Take away the four two-out runs they scored in the extra round Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and they would be tied with the 2004 Boston Red Sox for the wild-card era high.
Rays starter Charlie Morton came into Game 3 with 10-2/3 scoreless innings in the American League Championship Series under his belt. That streak didn’t make it out of the first inning. Justin Turner drove a 1-and-2 fastball from Morton into the left field seats – with two outs.