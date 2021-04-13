Five Yuba-Sutter products will have the distinction of playing in Dordt’s first postseason football game on Saturday, April 17 when the Defenders take aim at No. 2 Grand View (Iowa) in the opening round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) playoffs.
The full field features 12 automatic qualifiers and four at-large berths.
In order to qualify for an automatic bid, teams must win their conference regular-season title. At-large berths were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. Teams earning an at-large berth must be ranked in the Top 20 of the final NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
Dordt, an at-large bid and first-time qualifier, finished the regular season at 8-2 following a 53-0 shutout at Oklahoma Panhandle State last month.
Dordt earned a 13th seed for its first appearance in the postseason, according to an NAIA news release. The five local products all played high school at Sutter High School under head coach Ryan Reynolds. Ben Heuvelhorst (WR) and Tyler Reynolds (QB) are both listed as juniors. Up front, Kevin Brugmann (offensive lineman) and Max Gipson (defense) are both freshmen getting their first taste of the next level, while former Husky Ryan Olivera is in his sophomore year playing defensive end for Dordt.
The 65th NAIA national championship takes place in Ruston, Louisiana for the second season on Monday, May 10.