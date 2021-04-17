The Dordt Defender football team’s season came to an end in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dordt was upended by Grand View, 38-10. Sutter High product and Dordt receiver Ben Heuvelhorst made one catch for six yards in defeat.
Dordt (8-3), the 13th seed making its first postseason appearance, battled to a 10-10 tie with Grand View at the break.
Dordt’s first drive of the second half started at its own 17. The Defenders would cap the possession with a touchdown, but it would be wiped away due to a holding call and subsequent sack on the quarterback.
Dordt settled for a 50 yard field goal but sailed it wide left.
Grand View scored on its next possession and added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
Grand View outgained Dordt 420-261 and the Defenders were limited to 146 yards on the ground.
In total, there are five former Sutter Huskies on the Dordt roster. Heuvelhorst (WR) is a senior, Tyler Reynolds a junior quarterback. Up front, Kevin Brugmann (offensive lineman) and Max Gipson (defense) are both freshmen getting their first taste of the next level, while former Husky Ryan Olivera is in his sophomore year playing defensive end for Dordt.