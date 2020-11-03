Despite a valiant effort, Dordt University fell short last weekend at home to Morningside, 35-30, snapping its three-game win streak. Dordt fell to 5-2 overall heading into its bye week on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The following week the Defenders will host Hastings to wrap their home slate.
Sutter High graduate Ben Heuvelhorst finished second for Dordt in receiving last week with six catches for 58 yards, upping his season statistics to 28 receptions for 266 yards. The 2017 Sutter grad is averaging 9.5 yards per catch and 38 yards per game. He also has two scores in 2020.
Dordt got on the board with a field goal early in the second quarter on a drive set up by a David Kacmarynski interception, cutting the deficit to 7-3. Morningside would answer on the next drive with AP Ponder breaking off a 49 yard run to the Dordt one. Anthony Sims punctuated the scoring chance on second and goal.
Morningside scored on drives of 41 and 52 yards in the third to extend the lead to 28-10 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
Dordt got back in the game with a 75-yard drive, capped by quarterback Noah Clayberg on a 59 run, trimming the deficit to 28-17. Dordt’s Nathan Kabongo got the team the ball back with an interception on the ensuing possession.
Clayberg finished the drive with a 13-yard run to get Dordt within 28-23 with 4:54 remaining in the quarter.
Morningside capped the wild third quarter with a 76-yard drive and led 35-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Dordt had its chances in the fourth. Clayberg scored on a 2-yard plunge to end a 75-yard drive with 13:39 left and the team trailing 35-30.
Dordt had two more chances with the first drive ending at the Morningside 14 on downs. Dordt’s defense then forced a Morningside punt and Dordt took over at its own 44 with 5:18 left in the game. Dordt converted two third down tries and another fourth down attempt in working the ball to the Morningside 5. With just over a minute to go Clayberg was pressured and Tyler Wingert picked off the errant pass and ended the Dordt upset bid.