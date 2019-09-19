The Sutter Huskies will be well-represented on Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota when Dordt University plays Jamestown University.
Between the two teams there will be five former Sutter Union High School football players playing in Saturday’s game.
Three on Dordt: Quarterback Tyler Reynolds, wide receiver Ben Heuvelhorst and long-snapper Ryan Olivera; And two on Jamestown: Fullback Ross Applegarth and offensive lineman Jose Valle.
“It’s pretty cool for this to happen, we were hoping to go out and support them, but there weren’t any red-eyes available from here to North Dakota,” Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds said.
The long-time football coach said it’s hard to put into words how grateful he is to watch former players compete at the next level.
“It’s not everyday that your players get to strap on the pads at the next level against each other,” Reynolds said.
One of the five players is Reynolds’ son, Tyler, who’s taken over the job as starting quarterback for Dordt.
“Yeah it’s pretty cool to play against some familiar faces. We were a tight group back in high school so it’ll be fun to see them on the field come Saturday,” Tyler Reynolds said.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Jamestown.