RiverValleywrestling.jpg

River Valley High’s Ahmad Wahedi in the 182-pound weight class earlier this season. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Much of the mid-valley and Northern California will descend upon River Valley High School on Saturday for the 12th annual Dow Lewis Memorial Battle of the Buttes girls and boys varsity wrestling tournament.

Action begins at 9 a.m., with a special presentation beginning at 2 p.m. to honor the Jensen Sportsmanship Award recipients (one boy and one girl). 

