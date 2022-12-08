Much of the mid-valley and Northern California will descend upon River Valley High School on Saturday for the 12th annual Dow Lewis Memorial Battle of the Buttes girls and boys varsity wrestling tournament.
Action begins at 9 a.m., with a special presentation beginning at 2 p.m. to honor the Jensen Sportsmanship Award recipients (one boy and one girl).
The award is named after former River Valley wrestler Ryan Jensen, who was killed by a drunk driver while driving home from visiting family, according to RV head coach Jason Ramos.
“Ryan was the epitome of sportsmanship, leading the team by example, and giving back to his community through church and school activities,” Ramos said in a statement.
The wrestling will consist of action on seven mats involving over 50 schools, including several from the Yuba-Sutter region.
At last check, Ramos said, River Valley will be joined by area foes Marysville, Lindhurst, East Nicolaus, Live Oak, Yuba City, Wheatland, Sutter, Pierce and Williams.
Ramos said the committee added a varsity girls tournament this year that will include many of the same area schools on Saturday.
In total there will be 26 girls programs and 26 boys programs covering three separate sections (Northern Section, North Coast and Sac-Joaquin Section) at River Valley.
“For many teams attending, this will be the biggest and most competitive tournament that they have (attended) this season,” Ramos said. “I feel confident in saying this will be the most competitive regular season tournament that some of these schools have on their regular season schedule this year.”
The tournament will consist of two 24-wrestler brackets, with varsity girls running simultaneously with the boys division. Ramos said all results will be available at https://www.trackwrestling.com.
“With just over 400 wrestlers registered to compete, this will be the biggest varsity wrestling tournament to ever be hosted in the Yuba-Sutter area,” Ramos said. “This is going to be a great event, and one that we hope to continue to grow in our community.”
Saturday’s schedule begins with a groom check at 6:45 a.m., followed by weigh-ins at 7 a.m., wrestling at 9 a.m., the Jensen Sportsmanship Award at 2 p.m. and finals in each weight class beginning at 4 p.m.
Ramos said the tournament is a cashless gate and all spectators must pay through GoFan.