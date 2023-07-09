With another battering of a 20-spot on an opponent, the Marysville Drakes independent baseball team moved to 17-17 at the all-star break with 16 games left in the regular season beginning Tuesday. 

The first-half finale was a successful one, as the Drakes scored 20 times – for their fifth 20-run performance of the year – en route to a 23-3 win over Vallejo Saturday night at Bryant Field in Marysville.

Tags

Recommended for you