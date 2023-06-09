It was another onslaught of offense put together by the Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team Thursday, slugging past Dublin, 15-2 for the team’s eighth double-digit run performance of the season. 

Marysville improved to 8-3 and is a half-game out of first in the Pecos League’s Pacific Division. San Rafael leads the Pacific at 8-2. 

Tags

Recommended for you