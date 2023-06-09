It was another onslaught of offense put together by the Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team Thursday, slugging past Dublin, 15-2 for the team’s eighth double-digit run performance of the season.
Marysville improved to 8-3 and is a half-game out of first in the Pecos League’s Pacific Division. San Rafael leads the Pacific at 8-2.
Marysville took down Dublin (2-9) for the second time, thanks to nine runs through two innings and a three-spot in the fourth and fifth to put away the Leprechauns. Evan Blum and Sutter High product Erik Mitchell each had three hits and drove in four. Mitchell upped his average to .395 following Thursday night.
Rodrigo Sanchez, of Texas, allowed no earned runs on three hits and struck out in six in six innings to earn his second win.
While he did not play on Thursday, Joseph Starick remains the Drakes’ top hitter and top-5 in the Pecos League at .517. Lyndon Weaver is next on the team at .426.
Marysville opens up a fresh homestand of five games Saturday when Martinez comes to town for a single-game set. San Rafael will be in Marysville Sunday and on June 15, while Lancaster visits the Drakes in a two-game series beginning Tuesday.
All home games begin at 6:35 p.m.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes are in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
The winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August.